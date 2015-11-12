Box unveils Windows 10 Universal app

Cloud storage company Box unveiled yesterday its Universal Windows 10 app. The app was developed in partnership with Microsoft.

With the app, Microsoft Office users can open up Word, PowerPoint or Excel and save their work directly to Box. The app works backwards, too – clicking on a file in your Box folder will start the appropriate Office application.

There's also the cool notification addition – the app will send notifications to the Windows 10 Notifications centre so users can track on who’s doing what.

The new Box app is free for anyone who has an individual, business or enterprise Box account. It's available today for Windows 10 PCs and tablets. It will be available on Windows Phones running Windows 10 Mobile approximately three weeks after Windows 10 Mobile is made generally available, a Box spokesperson confirmed to ZDNet.

Box combined its two different Windows 8 apps -- a Windows 8 desktop app and a Silverlight Windows Phone app -- to create a new unified Windows 10 app.

The Microsoft-Box partnership fills a gaping hole left by Dropbox and Microsoft’s recent move to reduce OneDrive storage. In November of 2014, Dropbox and Microsoft formed a partnership to deliver a Dropbox app to Android and iOS tablets and phones, then extended it to Office Online in April. Both companies have said that they will eventually publish apps for Windows, but haven't yet delivered.

It is very important for Microsoft to talk developers into porting their apps from Android and iOS to the Windows ecosystem. The company has simplified the porting process and sped it up to try and lure devs.