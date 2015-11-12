Chrome updates for Windows XP to end in April 2016

Anyone still desperately clinging to Windows XP only has another six months of updates for Chrome. Google has decided that the time has finally come to sever ties with the ancient operating system, and the same applies to Vista and OS X 10.6, 10.7, and 10. 8.

Just as Microsoft has stopped issuing updates for Windows XP, so Google has set a cut-off point of April 2016 for Chrome support on older OSes. These versions of Windows and OS X have been dropped by Microsoft and Apple, so it makes sense that other companies will move on as well. But as well as not getting new versions of Chrome, there will also be no more security updates.

Google says that using such old operating systems runs a far greater risk of virus and malware infection. The company is as keen as Microsoft and Apple that people move with the times and upgrade their operating system. Vista is the only one of the five operating systems that remains supported by the company behind it (until April 2017, believe it or not).

Writing on the Chrome Blog, Google says:

Today, we're announcing the end of Chrome's support for Windows XP, as well as Windows Vista, and Mac OS X 10.6, 10.7, and 10.8, since these platforms are no longer actively supported by Microsoft and Apple. Starting April 2016, Chrome will continue to function on these platforms but will no longer receive updates and security fixes.

If you are still on one of these unsupported platforms, we encourage you to move to a newer operating system to ensure that you continue to receive the latest Chrome versions and features.

Photo credit: 360b / Shutterstock