Dell announces new servers designed for growth

Dell yesterday announced new servers aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company said the new products are designed to help the SMBs "prepare for future growth with the introduction of four new entry-level servers that provide greater performance, flexibility and efficiency.”

The biggest pain for SMBs are, according to the company, performance, hardware capacity and IT complexity and, in order to address these issues, Dell has introduced the new Dell PowerEdge servers, which include the PowerEdge R330 and R230 rack servers and the PowerEdge T330 and T130 tower servers.

The update brings Intel's latest Skylake-based Xeon processors to the mix to deliver a big jump in performance using a single-socket design.

Dell claims that these servers are designed for growth, and they come with features that make future upgrades child’s play.

Offering large amounts of internal storage capacity, extensive configuration flexibility, and an expandable memory footprint, the new entry-level PowerEdge servers feature up to four DDR4 memory slots and up to four or eight hard drives depending on the model. The new server line-up includes:

Dell PowerEdge R330 – a versatile rack server ideal for small businesses, remote offices of large institutions and OEM customers who are seeking enhanced hardware availability and serviceability. The PowerEdge R330 provides up to 56 per cent more internal storage capacity than the previous generation server.

Dell PowerEdge R230 – a powerful and efficient rack server excellent for distributed applications in SMBs, hosting companies and OEM customers. This server has 100 per cent more memory capacity, three times the maximum internal storage capacity and two times the I/O expansion compared to the previous generation server.

Dell PowerEdge T330 – an expandable, rackable tower server for SMBs and departments and remote offices of large corporations that need greater internal storage. The PowerEdge T330 is designed for future growth, with up to four DDR4 memory slots and up to eight 3.5-inch hard drives.

Dell PowerEdge T130 – a powerful and reliable tower server for driving collaboration and productivity applications in small offices/home offices (SOHO). The PowerEdge T130 provides two times the memory capacity compared to the previous generation server.

The PowerEdge R230 starts at $659 (£433), the PowerEdge T330 starts at $959 (£630), the PowerEdge R330 starts at $689 (£452) and the PowerEdge T130 starts at $509 (£334) through Dell. All models are available for order now.

All server models support Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2 x64, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and VMWare Vsphere 2015. The R330 also supports SUS Linux Enterprise Server version 12 SP1 and version 11 SP4. That model has an extra PCIe internal for internal storage