EasyJet celebrates 20th anniversary with new smart uniforms

To Commemorate its 20th anniversary, low-cost airline EasyJet has decided to outfit its cabin crew and engineers with new high-tech, futuristic uniforms. These new smart uniforms are a first of their kind and will come equipped with a plethora of wearable tech including built in LEDs, video cameras, microphones and even air quality sensors.

EasyJet collaborated with the fashion tech company CuteCircuit, known for its wearable technology including the hug shirt, to create the wearable uniforms which will benefit employees as well as customers.

Pilots and their flight crew will be able to easily communicate with each other using the built-in microphones while engineers will be able to use the LEDs and reflective panels on their suits to provide necessary light while they work. The video cameras on the suits will also enable flight engineers to resolve difficult problems off-site.

The safety of both the crew and passengers is one of the main inspirations behind EasyJet's updated uniforms. Through the use of the embedded air quality sensors and barometers, it will be possible to keep track of the crew's work environment as well as the conditions inside the aircraft. The new uniforms will also make it much easier for passengers to identify crew members during an emergency and the LEDs will offer additional lighting during the event of an evacuation.

EasyJet is planning to equip its staff with these new uniforms early next year. This will be a first for a commercial airline and if it is a success other airlines and industries may also adopt smart uniforms in the future.

Image source: Shutterstock/Markus Mainka