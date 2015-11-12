IBM offers Github as part of its new subscription plan

IBM is increasing its cloud business portfolio by offering a new service which will give developers more tools and access to more products.

The service is called DeveloperWorks Premium and has more "members only” content, geared towards developing on the IBM cloud.

Besides the new content, Big Blue also offers members access to the popular open-source repository GitHub. Under the DeveloperWorks Premium pass, subscribers will have direct access to fork and contribute to millions of existing projects on GitHub.

The service is available for purchase now via IBM's Cloud Shop, with a starting price of $399 (£262) per year, which includes full-year subscriptions for Bluemix and Softlayer as well as access to the developer edition of the IBM MobileFirst platform for making mobile apps.

Bluemix will allow developers to use various IBM services such as the AI Watson, IoT, mobile and many others. The Softlayer layer offers developers access to 1 processor core, 2GB of memory, and 25GB of storage.

BlueMix is something of a backbone to IBM's cloud development strategy as the tech giant placed a $1 billion bet on the hybrid platform in 2014.

Since then, BlueMix has apparently pulled its weight, based on IBM's boasting this past May that BlueMix was adding new users at a rate of 8,000 per week.

According to a report by ZDNet, the DeveloperWorks community is already fairly large, with four million subscribers signed up. The platform offers language support in English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese, Portuguese and Spanish.