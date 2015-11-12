Poor endpoint security is putting companies at risk

Today Promisec, a firm specialising in endpoint security solutions, has announced the results of its survey of IT security professionals.

The results of the survey concluded that endpoint security solutions continue to fall short when it comes to providing protection against today's security threats. There are increased security gaps and vulnerabilities despite an ever-growing public fear of security breaches.

Promisec conducted the survey between 2 November and 9 November with over 150 IT Professionals including senior management, security managers, directors, and network and system engineers participated in the survey.

Of the individuals surveyed, 32 per cent said that they have advanced endpoint security protections in place. This percentage is down from last year even though more respondents were aware that endpoints are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

A larger number of security professionals surveyed said that traditional anti-virus defenses are no longer able to protect individuals and companies from the more advanced targeted threats that exist today. Only 26 per cent of the respondents believe that anti-virus software will continue to play a vital role in the future.

Promisec's survey has really shone light on security's experts beliefs that many companies are not fully prepared to thwart the rising number of security vulnerabilities that exist today.

A staggering 70 per cent of the respondents said that they were “not confident” that the security measures currently in place will be able to protect against all scenarios. This number is up from 55 per cent last year and helps to illustrate growing fears of a more complex and sophisticated threat environment.

Image source: Shutterstock/Alexey Arkhipov