Superphone to succeed the smartphone by 2020, says Huawei

Somehow, the transformation from the first feature phone, developed in 1995 by Motorola, to the first smartphone developed by Apple in 2007 represents a 12-year cycle “trend”, which will see its next step in 2020.

That is at least how Shao Yang, president of Strategy Marketing at Huawei Consumer Business Group sees things, and knowing how big of a smartphone company Huawei is, we should listen to what the man has to say.

Speaking at Huawei Innovation Day Asia in Singapore, Yang said smartphones will be replaced by the “superphone” in 2020, a device which will further integrate the physical and the digital world, connecting us to everything that can be connected to.

That probably means the bulk of the Internet of Things devices.

"Inspired by the biological evolution, the mobile phone we currently know will come to life as the superphone," ZDNet cites Shao saying on Thursday afternoon.

"The intelligence of the superphone will continue to evolve and develop itself into digital intelligence, capable of empowering us with interactions with the world. Through evolution and adaptation, the superphone will be more intelligent, enhancing and even transforming our perceptions, enabling humans to go further than ever before."

These are not just empty promises, too, as Huawei is already working on the first steps to bringing the superphone – it’s working towards building the IoT infrastructure. It’s doing so by developing intelligence tech, including big data analytics, software-defined networking, etc.

Come to think of it, 2020 is not so far away. It will be interesting to see what Huawei has in store for us.