Surface Pro 4 now available in UK

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 tablet is now available to buy in the UK through the Microsoft Store, as well as Amazon, Argos, Dixons Travel, John Lewis, Harrods, PC World / Currys, Selfridges, Staples and Very.co.uk.

The Surface Pro 4 has packed more power and performance into the thinnest Surface yet, featuring Intel's Core i5 or Core i7 processors, up to 1TB of storage and a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 2,736 x 1,824 pixel resolution.

Speaking of performance, Microsoft claims that the Pro 4 is a third faster than its predecessor and a whopping 50 per cent faster than a MacBook Air, making this device a serious force.

A 9-hour battery life will allow users to enjoy a full day of work on a single charge and the 5-megapixel front-facing and 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras enable video conferencing with colleagues from around the world.

It also comes with various accessories. A redesigned Surface Pen offers 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity, an "all year" battery life and can be magnetically attached to the tablet, In addition, a new Type Cover comes with redesigned back-lit keys and a 40 per cent bigger trackpad enabling users to instantly switch to a highly versatile laptop.

Prices for the Surface Pro 4 start at £749 (including the Surface Pen) or £859 (including the Surface Pen and Type Cover).