BlackBerry was on 'the edge of death' CEO says

BlackBerry, once considered one of the biggest smartphone maker in the world, is now almost a dead company. Its CEO, John Chen, recently said that Blackberry's biggest problem was failure to deal with the "speed of change in the industry.

But now, Chen is certain the company has pulled itself back from “the edge of death”.

“We were doing so well in 2006, 2007 and the beginning of 2008,” said Chen. The success had blinded the company, made it not see the need to make drastic changes in order to keep being successful.

“Everyone is about disruption. Before long you find yourself missing a step,” he told a technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California.

“You need to recognize the fact that you must change,” said Chen. “People recognize the fact that we’ve pulled ourselves out from the edge of death.”

Chen, who took over as BlackBerry CEO in November 2013, says the company is now ready to make those drastic changes, and Priv is a very good example.

Priv is BlackBerry’s first Android-powered smartphone, signalling a move away from the BlackBerry OS. It does, however, improve on the Android with a set of home-grown security apps, hoping extra security will make the device more appealing to users.

Nobody seems to be questioning if BlackBerry really is at the forefront of security, which is a label the company could put to good use.

It won’t be an easy task, the competition is fierce and, according to The Guardian, BlackBerry needs to sell five million of the devices every year in order to stay in the handset business.