Box launches dedicated Windows 10 app

Using Microsoft's latest operating system and looking for cloud storage? There isn't a shortage of options out there and you can use whichever appeals to you. However, if you're looking for a dedicated app for Windows 10 then Box could be the direction you want to head in.

The service is announcing its app for Windows 10. It has been a partner of Microsoft for a while and claims that it sees things headed in the right direction under the new management.

"Under Satya Nadella, Microsoft has pushed boldly into a cloud-first, mobile-first world, opening up its platforms to integrate with best-of-breed tools (like Box) and improve the experience for their customers", states Box's Aaron Levie.

Box cites the rapid adoption of Windows 10 using the numbers 110 million consumer devices and 8 million business devices, both figures provided by Microsoft. It also states the ease with which developers can build apps for computers, tablets and phones.

The company points out that "Our app integrates with the Windows file picker so users can work in an Office file such as Word, PowerPoint, or Excel and have those changes saved directly back to Box without ever leaving Office. You can work on Office files right from the app and stay up to date on changes with the newly enhanced notification center".

The service claims that this is only one aspect of how it is working with Microsoft and that the partnership will continue with more announcements on the way.

