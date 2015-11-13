Huawei unveiled batteries that charge in minutes

Huawei has unveiled a new type of lithium-ion battery, one which can be charged quite fast.

During the 56th Battery Symposium in Japan, Huawei’s Watt Lab unveiled new batteries that achieved a charging speed 10 times faster than that of normal batteries.

Put into practice, the batteries were charged up to 50 per cent in just a few minutes.

Huawei presented videos of the two types of quick charging lithium-ion batteries: one battery with a 600 mAh capacity that can be charged to 68 per cent capacity in two minutes; and another with a 3000 mAh capacity and an energy density above 620 Wh/L, which can be charged to 48 per cent capacity in five minutes to allow ten hours of phone call on Huawei mobile phones.

The batteries were put to rigorous tests, Huawei says, and have been certified by Huawei's terminal test department.

According to Huawei, the company bonded heteroatoms to the molecule of graphite in anode, which could be a catalyst for the capture and transmission of lithium through carbon bonds. Huawei stated that the heteroatoms increase the charging speed of batteries without decreasing energy density or battery life.

“Huawei is confident that this breakthrough in quick charging batteries will lead to a new revolution in electronic devices, especially with regard to mobile phones, electric vehicles, wearable devices, and mobile power supplies. Soon, we will all be able to charge our batteries to full power in the time it takes to grab a coffee!” the company said in a follow-up press release.