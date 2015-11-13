New SecuSuite solution protects enterprises from electronic eavesdropping

BlackBerry Limited and its subsidiary Secusmart has today announced the release of SecuSUITE for Enterprise, a new voice encryption solution that protects mobile calls on the Android, iOS and BlackBerry operating systems.

By using the VoIP, software-based, cloud-hosted solution, employees will be able to condust secure conversations worldwide and be able to send encrypted text messages of any length.

Voice and text messages are encrypted with 128-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) on the individual device level, meaning messages are stored on the receiver's smartphone and only sent to the recipient when they are available to receive them.

Dr Hans-Christoph Quelle, CEO of Secusmart, said: “With SecuSUITE for Enterprise, we are adding a user-friendly and completely independent solution to our portfolio. Thanks to the globally secure BlackBerry infrastructure, governments – and now, companies – around the world can protect themselves from the threat of corporate espionage using flexible and extremely effective encryption technology.”

SecuSUITE for Enterprise comes with a user-friendly, cloud-based admin portal that enables administrators to enroll or deactivate users and adjust settings. More than 15 governments have so far placed their trust in Secusmart’s security technology using the current SecuSUITE for BlackBerry 10 solution.

The solution will be available through an annual license and the app will be available later this month for Android, BlackBerry 10 and iOS smartphones.

