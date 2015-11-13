Panasonic unveils the Toughbook CF-20

Panasonic has recently unveiled the Toughbook CF-20, its latest iteration in the Toughbook series of laptops designed for work in harsh weather conditions.

The main feature of the CF-20 is the fact that it has a completely detachable screen, making it, in fact, more of a tablet and less of a laptop. It's not as thick or heavy as most rugged devices, measuring 272x234x33mm and weighing 1.76kg. It also features an integrated, slide-out carry handle.

Still, its hardware specs are most impressive: It has an Intel Core m5-6Y57 vPro CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 2,600mAh replaceable battery.

But as Toughbooks go, its hardware specs are not its biggest asset, as the device is extremely rugged and boasts an impressive amount of ports.

According to a device review by V3, the CF-20 meets the MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F standards for shock and impact resistance and weather- and heat-proofing, as well as the IP65 standard for water- and dust-proofing. Its durability comes from a magnesium alloy case with polymer and elastomer guards placed around the edges, with ports sealed by rubbery plugs.

Its keyboard dock is “solid”, features cratch-resistant glass and a firm mechanism for locking the tablet in place. In terms of ports, the device has one USB 3.0 port, one microSDXC card reader, an HDMI connector, an Ethernet port and a micro SIM slot on the tablet, plus two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a full-size SDXC card reader, a second HDMI connector, a VGA port, a second Ethernet port and a nine-pin serial connector on the keyboard dock.

The computer will launch in January 2016 in the UK, with a starting price of £2218 plus VAT, and expect Windows 10 on it, as well.