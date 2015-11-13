Windows 10 gets a major update, aims for business users

Microsoft has yesterday issued the first major update to Windows 10, bringing various fixes and updates to its latest operating system.

Among the key updates are the increased number of drivers, making sure Windows properly recognizes an even larger amount of hardware. According to a Microsoft blog post, there have been “thousands of partners” updating their device drivers.

Cortana has also gotten an upgrade. You can now use the pen to just scribble a note in the Cortana Notebook and Cortana will recognize the phone number, email address, or physical address. The virtual assistant can now keep track of event and movie bookings, and can also book and track an Uber, although the latter is currently only available in the US.

With this patch, Microsoft has also made Cortana available in Japan, Australia, and Canada and India.

Its browser, Edge, has also been updated, with “improved performance and security”, along with a tab preview which allows you to see what’s in a tab without leaving your current work.

The patch was also designed to lure business users into updating, offering two new services, Windows Update for Business and Windows Store for Business.

Windows Update for Business provides IT controls over the deployment of updates within their organizations, while ensuring their devices are kept current and their security needs are met, at reduced management cost, while Windows Store for Business provides IT a way to find, acquire, manage and distribute apps to Windows 10 devices.

For the future, Microsoft said it’s working on enterprise data protection, by separating and containing corporate data from consumer data. “Currently in testing with a number of enterprise customers today, enterprise data protection becomes available to Windows Insiders soon.”

The update is live now, and will be installed according to the user’s Windows Update settings. It is rolling out for PC, tablets and Xbox One users, with “select mobile phones” getting it “soon”.