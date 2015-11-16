Anonymous declares war on ISIS

Hacktivist group Anonymous has declared war on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, following a deadly attack in Paris which left 129 dead on November 13 2015.

The group released a two-minute long video declaring the war against the terrorist organisation. The person in the video wears the iconic Guy Fawkes mask and sends a message to “unite humanity”.

The person in the video speaks French, but thanks to IBTimes, we know what the message is:

"Anonymous from all over the world will hunt you down. You should know that we will find you, and we will not let you go. We will launch the biggest operation ever against you," the spokesman says in the video. The masked speaker also hints at "massive" cyber-attacks", adding: "War is declared. Get prepared. The French people are stronger than you and will come out of this atrocity even stronger."

Anonymous has been active in fighting ISIS, a group that uses social media to promote its message. The hacker group already has an ongoing campaign called #OpISIS, which works on exposing ISIS supporters on Twitter. The group has so far exposed hundreds of accounts, and has even sent geo-locations of these accounts to security agencies.

Earlier this year, it had also revealed the identities of many US and UK companies hosting pro-Isis websites on their servers.

The strange thing is that the video does not appear on the group’s YouTube channel, or can it be seen on its Twitter account.