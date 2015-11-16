Edward Snowden: It's your "duty" to use ad blockers

Ad blocking tools are rarely out of the news these days. In times of heightened awareness about online privacy, more and more people are turning to things like Adblock Plus to banish ads and clean up their web browsing experience. For many people an ad blocker is seen as essential.
Edward Snowden goes further. The former NSA contractor says that it is a web user's duty to protect their computer by blocking potential attack vectors such as Flash and JavaScript-riddled advertisements.
In an interview with The Intercept, Snowden reveals what he believes everyone should be doing to keep themselves safe online. He recommends using encrypted communication app Signal, and to encrypt the contents of hard drives. A password manager should be used to create 'unbreakable' passwords, and two-factor authentication should be used whenever it is available.
On the subject of ad blockers, Snowden says:
Unsurprisingly, Snowden is an advocate of Tor, saying that he uses it "all the time" but does add "that's not to say that Tor is bulletproof". He recommends using HTTPS Everywhere to reduce the risk of web traffic interception. While pushing everyone to take ownership of their privacy, Snowden warns against taking it too far: