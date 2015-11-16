FCC clears the air on router hacking

Router hacking is a geek staple. No computer geek worth his or her salt would consider running vanilla firmware - the likes of Tomato are where it's at. A little while back, the FCC suggested plans to ban such hacking via open source firmware... or at least that's how it seemed.
The commission has now acknowledged that there was more than a little confusion from people who believed that manufacturers would be encouraged to prevent router modifications. The FCC wants to make it clear that most router hacking is fine and will remain fine. With a few exceptions, that is.
In a blog post entitled Clearing the Air on Wi-Fi Software Updates, Julius Knapp from the FCC tries to clear up any misunderstandings that may exist. He says that the aim is not to stop people from modifying their routers completely, but to stop them from modifying them in ways that would render them illegal - such as increasing their power beyond a certain level.
Knapp says:
A new revision to the manufacturer guidance regarding software has been published. The document clarifies that the aim is to prevent RF interference between devices: