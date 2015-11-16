Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils a line-up of new solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced a comprehensive line-up of new solutions built for the Docker ecosystem. The line-up was showcased today at DockerCon Europe.
The new line-up is made to help organisations leverage Docker to help them transform to a hybrid infrastructure. The new solutions span cloud, software, storage and services and include:
- HPE Helion Development Platform 2.0 with support for Docker – Enables developers and IT operators to deploy microservices, a way of designing applications as independently deployable services, packaged as Docker containers. The HPE Helion Development Platform 2.0 also includes Helion Code Engine, a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) service for automating the build, test and deploy workflow for code. This service is merged into a Git repository through a Docker Trusted Registry and the Helion Development Platform.
- HPE StormRunner and HPE AppPulse for Docker – Allows developers and IT operations to test, deploy and monitor Dockerized applications. HPE’s tools for load testing and application performance monitoring form an application lifecycle management solution for containerized apps and micro-services with full transaction tracing across containerized and traditional backend systems and smart cloud based load testing.
- Remote Docker Swarm cluster monitoring with HPE Sitescope – Manages and monitors a complete Docker Swarm cluster with HPE Sitescope, an agentless application monitoring software solution. HPE Sitescope uses a Docker Swarm address to automatically build a cluster map and monitors all five layers of the cluster: Docker Swarm, cluster nodes, Docker daemon, running containers, as well workload specific monitoring.
- HPE Codar for Docker – Enables continuous deployment of hybrid workloads, part traditional and part containerized. HPE Codar gains Dockerfile and image formats support to be incorporated in its visual application designer.
- Docker Machine plugin for HPE Composable Infrastructure – Automates the deployment of Docker container hosts from HPE OneView, enabling IT and DevOps to rapidly provision bare metal infrastructure for Docker environments within an organization’s own datacentre and on their own secure networks. The plugin leverages the Composable Infrastructure API native to HPE OneView.
- Persistent storage for Docker containerized apps – Flash-optimized HPE 3PAR StoreServ Storage arrays and the HPE StoreVirtual software-defined storage solutions now support the use of Docker stateful containers in OpenStack technology environments via the open source Flocker architecture from ClusterHQ. This architecture allows Docker customers to containerize applications that require persistent storage, such as databases.
- Enterprise-grade container support – Delivers expanded support for containers in alignment with HPE’s technology solutions roadmaps, with a single point of contact for access to a global network of specialists, 24x7.
- Docker Reference Architecture – Provides best practices and guidance on how to deploy Docker on Converged Architecture 700 with Helion CloudSystem 9.0.
- Docker Reference Guide – Provides guidance based on an internal HPE Docker implementation for improving the software development and deployment process using Docker on HPE BladeSystem to make CI/CD pipelines more efficient.