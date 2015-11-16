IBM and Xilinx team up, expand the use of Power chips

IBM and Xilinx have announced their teaming up, which brings IBM's Power processor to a wider array of servers. The Big Blue wants to jump-start its Power programme by licencing the design for use by other companies.

As part of the deal, IBM Systems Group will create solution stacks for POWER-based servers, storage and middleware systems with Xilinx FPGA accelerators for data centre architectures such as OpenStack, Docker, and Spark, the company said in a press release.

IBM will also develop and qualify Xilinx accelerator boards into IBM Power Systems servers. Xilinx is developing and will release POWER-based versions of its leading software defined SDAccel Development Environment and libraries for the OpenPOWER developer community.

Xilinx's chips will work with IBM's CAPI (Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface) which provides them with direct access to the memory caches on Power processors, boosting performance.

"The combination of IBM and Xilinx provides our clients not only with a new level of accelerated computing made possible by the tight integration between IBM POWER processors and Xilinx FPGAs, but also gives them the ability to benefit directly from the constant stream of innovation being delivered by the rapidly expanding OpenPOWER ecosystem," said Ken King, General Manager, OpenPOWER, IBM.

"Xilinx is collaborating with IBM, data center customers and the industry ecosystem to enable world class solutions for the next generation of cloud computing and NFV applications," said Hemant Dhulla, Vice President of Wired Communications and Data Center Business, Xilinx. "IBM's vast resources and expertise in data center and cloud software will contribute greatly to the FPGA-based accelerator movement currently underway."