Paris attackers might have communicated via PS4

The terrosts that executed the deadly attack in Paris which has left more than a 100 people dead, and 300 wounded, might have been communicating via PlayStation 4 (PS4), Forbes reported on Monday.

According to a news report by the media, a PS4 console was found at the address of one of the suspected ISIS attackers. Although he might have used it just to play video games, chances are the console was used as means of communication.

Belgian minister of Home Affairs Jan Jambon says monitoring communications through the games console is extremely difficult, the Daily Star writes in its report.

“PlayStation 4 is even more difficult to keep track of than WhatsApp,” he said in a statement. “The thing that keeps me awake at night is the guy behind his computer, looking for messages from IS and other hate preachers."

There is no hard evidence of the claim, mostly because communication through video games is extremely difficult to track. Users can communicate through the PlayStation Network service, or even through specific games.

What makes things even worse, communication is possible without even typing a word. It's been claimed that Call of Duty (CoD) players could write messages to each other on a wall in a disappearing spray of bullets.

The PS4 console was used by a 14-year-old Australian boy to reach out to militants supporting the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria and download the blueprints of a bomb, back in June. The unnamed teenager was sentenced to a two-year jail term after pleading guilty to the terrorism charges.