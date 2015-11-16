Q3 spam targets tourists with fake airline tickets

Cyber security company Kaspersky Lab has released its latest report titled 'Spam and Phising in Q3 2015.' This report gives insight into the latest trends in spam and phising while also bringing to light many of the new tactics being used to bypass email spam filters.

Spam accounted for 54.2 per cent of all email traffic during the third quarter of 2015 which is 0.8 per cent lower than it was during the last quarter. The United States was the top producer of spam at 15.3 per cent followed by Vietnam at 8.4 per cent and China at 7.2 per cent.

Kaspersky's report also revealed that a new phishing email trick has risen in popularity during this time as well. By placing the text of the email as well as the fraudulent links in an attached PDF file as opposed to in the body of an email, cyber criminals were able to bypass the spam filters of many email services.

There was a large uptick in the amount of spam emails containing fake notifications from booking services, airlines and hotels. These emails were an attempt to take advantage of consumers during the summer holiday season and were used to spread malicious programs such as Trojan-Downloader.JS.Agent.hhy. Other users received emails which offered a selection of brides from Russia and the Ukraine. Those who replied to these emails were sent more spam emails and some were even asked to send money so that their brides could come visit.

While there were some relatively stable months during the second quarter of 2015, the summer months of the third quarter saw an increase in the amount of spam worldwide. There was an increase during July and August followed by a noticeable drop as summer came to a close in September.