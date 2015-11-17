EMC unveils new products for better cloud integration

EMC today announced a broad range of products and solutions designed to seamlessly connect primary storage and data protection systems to private and public clouds.
The company says the new products will help organisations take advantage of both the agility and unlimited scalability of public cloud services and the control and security of a private cloud infrastructure.
The new features include:
- Tiering Data to/from the Cloud - EMC’s VMAX and VNX storage platforms deliver automated tiering to and from private and public clouds. EMC is further extending the integration reach of VMAX with enhancements to its FAST.X tiering solution, enabling customers to achieve lower total cost of ownership by automatically tiering to public clouds from both EMC and non-EMC storage. Utilizing EMC Cloud Array technology and simply connecting a VMAX to a SAN and a network switch, customers can immediately connect the power of the cloud to their data centres and automate the allocation of data to storage targets on-premise and in the cloud, based on their own service level objectives.
- Protecting Data to/from the Cloud – CloudBoost 2.0 seamlessly extends customers’ existing EMC data protection solutions, including the Data Protection Suite and Data Domain, to elastic, resilient, scale-out cloud storage, enabling customers to leverage the economic benefits of the public cloud for long-term data retention. CloudBoost now features enhanced overall performance, scalability and manageability, making it even easier for customers to cache data locally and move it to the cloud. CloudBoost offers 3x faster throughput and 15x more data capacity than previous versions. Furthermore, CloudBoost enables deduplication and incremental restores simultaneously, without the need for complex cloud compute infrastructure.
- Protecting Data in the Cloud - Spanning by EMC now features enhanced restore and security capabilities along with new regional deployment within the European Union. Spanning Backup for Salesforce delivers enhanced SaaS data restoration capabilities making it easier for customers to quickly and easily restore lost or deleted data. And, Spanning's new European data destination option helps organizations comply with European data sovereignty laws and regulations.
- Data Protection as a Service - EMC service providers and EMC customers who deploy data protection as a Service (DPaaS) in their own private clouds will benefit from new features being introduced into the latest version of the Data Domain operating system DD OS 5.7, including enhanced capacity management, secure multi-tenancy, and a dense shelf configuration that dramatically reduces total cost of ownership.
- Simplified Data Protection Management – Finally, EMC is announcing the next generation of its NetWorker data protection software. NetWorker 9 introduces a new universal policy engine designed that automates and simplifies the data protection process regardless of where the data resides. Using the policy engine, EMC customers will be able to automate the process of moving protection data through tiers of storage, with protected data stored locally for immediate access and cold data systematically handed off to more cost-efficient cloud targets. Additionally, NetWorker 9 now also integrates with EMC ProtectPoint and delivers integrated block-level protection for Microsoft and Linux environments.
- Extending Data Lakes to the Cloud – Last week, EMC announced EMC CloudPools, a new feature for EMC Isilon that allows customers to extend their cold data to public and private clouds. CloudPools enables Isilon to tier data seamlessly to public clouds such as those enabled by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Virtustream services and private clouds with EMC ECS or a remote Isilon cluster. The tiering happens without the need for a cloud gateway, providing cost-effective, easy and flexible hybrid cloud capability.