Fujitsu buys Sharesoft as it looks to expand its cloud business

Fujitsu is acquiring Sharesoft, the Japanese company announced today. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Fujitsu Limited said that it has reached an agreement with French software company UShareSoft, SAS to acquire all of UShareSoft's shares, thus accelerating the enhancement and global expansion of its cloud business.

The two companies have signed a contract to that effect on October 30, 2015.

As a result of this acquisition, Fujitsu will incorporate UForge, UShareSoft's primary software product, into FUJITSU Cloud Service K5. Fujitsu will also position UShareSoft as its cloud services R&D centre in Europe

UShareSoft's suite of UForge automation software makes it more efficient to build, migrate and deliver applications and systems for multi-cloud environments. The company said it is looking forward to strengthening its cloud business by incorporating UForge into the automated systems building services of K5, the core product of FUJITSU Digital Business Platform MetaArc.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Grenoble, France, UShareSoft provides customers in Europe, Japan, Asia, and the US with enterprise-class application delivery software for automating the build, migration and governance of applications in multi-cloud environments.

“The acquisition of UShareSoft will work to further strengthen K5, and the new added value it enables, namely, the ease with which applications can be migrated to our cloud services and customer environments, will contribute to MetaArc”, said Fujitsu Limited senior VP, Chiseki Sagawa. “Moreover, we expect that cooperation between UShareSoft and Fujitsu group companies in Europe conducting business relating to software and the cloud, primarily FUJITSU Enabling Software Technology GmbH and Fujitsu RunMyProcess SAS, will raise our profile in the global cloud market.”