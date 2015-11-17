Fujitsu Forum 2015 live blog: Day two in Munich

Fujitsu Forum 2015, the company's largest annual event in Europe, takes place at the International Congress Center in Munich this week and we'll be there for the whole thing.

This year marks Fujitsu's 80th anniversary and, according to the event website, Fujitsu Forum 2015 aims to highlight the company's "continued drive for innovation" to create "a prosperous future where people can live their lives in comfort and security."

The theme of this year's event is 'Human Centric Innovation in Action,' so will explore the issues and challenges of moving towards a truly digital world - delving into prominent trends such as the Internet of Things, big data and mobile - and the changes that need to take place in order to benefit both business and society.

Over 13,000 IT decision makers, customers and partners are expected to attend the event, which is sponsored by the likes of Intel, Cisco, Microsoft and VMWare.

ITProPortal will also be getting up close and personal with several Fujitsu executives, including chief technology officer Dr Joseph Reger and CEO of Fujitsu UK and Ireland, Regina Moran.

We'll be covering the whole of Fujitsu Forum 2015 right here, providing a running commentary of all that goes on in Munich, so be sure to check back over the next two days.

Fujitsu has recently been in the news for unveiling its new and improved enterprise desktop and mobile portfolio, which utilises new security features and high processor performance to drive user satisfaction and productivity.

19 November

09:13

Well, that's it from my time at Fujitsu Forum 2015.Thanks for tuning in and keep an eye out for a couple of follow-ups.

18 November

13:08

I'm looking forward to my next engagement, a chat with Regina Moran, CEO of Fujitsu UK and Ireland

12:18

We're talking punchbags, connected vans and some awesome eye tracking technology for retail

12:18

I've just had a wander around the demo floor and there are some interesting things going on

11:20

And that's all folks!

11:19

Fujitsu's four key focuses - Digital business, hybrid IT, mobilising the enterprise and business-centric infrastructure

11:19

Duncan's all on his own again now - "We understand what it takes to shape the future"

11:17

He's talking about why he chose Fujitsu, lots of nodding along from the guys on stage

11:15

Apparently Ravi Krishnamoorthi (who's speaking now) has only been with the company for 8 days!

11:14

We've covered Fujitsu's new workplace tablet and are now on to its new cloud service, MetaArc

11:14

The guys are going through some of the things Fujitsu are doing to drive innnovation and digitisation with customers

11:11

Here's the gang:

11:10

We're having a bit of an executive Q&A now with the Fujitsu EMEIA bigwigs strolling on to the stage

11:09

We heard a lot of this speech yeserday, Duncan's now talking about putting sensors in clothes shops to optimise the layout

11:07

11:06

"It's about taking a digital approach and being much more connected from the outset"

11:05

Air travel is another one, with sensors being used to track emissions from planes

11:03

Sensors are being used to track when the cows are fertile

11:02

Duncan's talking about connected cows now which was also spoken about at Microsoft's Future Decoded event earlier in the month

11:01

"We're best placed, in my view, to help you achieve balance"

11:00

Duncan is back now, talking about being a "digitally balanced enterprise"

11:00

A last piece of advice from Gianluca: "Make sure that you work hard to become the heroes and be aggressive in this revolution"

10:57

Another survey: 42 per cent of respondents have a lack of digital skills in their business and 51 per cent said they can't respond quickly to digital demand

10:56

"Organisations need to act in a timely manner"

10:55

Three stages for business: Innovate, differentiate, run

10:54

"Business moments will continue to characterise the organisations we deal with"

10:51

Companies can streamline processes and be more efficient by digitalising business processes

10:48

Gianluca thinks we need to focus on 'business moments'

10:46

38 per cent of digital spending is currently controlled by the business, expected to rise to 50 per cent by 2017

10:45

10:45

IT budgets are expected to remain the same

10:44

CIOs expect digitally attributable revenue will double over the next 5 years

10:43

Gianluca Tramacere from Gartner is here now to talk about the industry

10:40

And we're watching a video now about the kinds of things Fujitsu are getting up to

10:39

"We help customers to achieve balance, helping them to thrive in this digital world"

10:38

"Out customers are telling us that the world is changing"

10:38

"The winners in this digital world will be those who understand connections"

10:36

I know how you all love a survey so here's one for you: Out of 600 ITDMs, only 25 per cent are extremely confident about advising their businesses on the right digital choices

10:35

10:35

Apparently the latest IoT estimate is that there will be 100 billion connected devices by 2020

10:33

This leads us in to the megatrends that are changing out world at the moment, such as an aging population

10:31

Twoquestions from Duncan to get us started: How do we bring technology and ideas together to thrive in a digital world and how do we balance ICT and digital innovation?

10:29

"Change in the world is happening at lightening speed"

10:29

Another nice show of condolences for the Paris tragedy - "We must all stand together at times like these"

10:27

And with that Tatsuya hands over to Duncan Tait, head of EMEIA who we heard from yesterday

10:27

"Shaping tomorrow with you, these are not simple words"

10:26

Fujitsu want to compete with the same dedication in the tech industry

10:25

The company has also been getting involved in sports apparently, the Rugby World Cup specifically.Tatsuya leads a round of applause for Japan's victory against South Africa

10:22

"By combining Fujitsu's DNA with these emerging technologies, we will be able to thoroughly support IT and lead the way into the digitalera"

10:21

IoT, mobile, cloud, big data and security - that's what Fujitsu is focusing on moving forward

10:21

10:20

"I think all of you here today as also focused on delivering innovation"

10:19

Emerging revolutionary services are being created, with self-driving cars, fintech and preventative medicine using big data the examples cited

10:19

"Business is becoming more complex" in a new era of digital business

10:18

Using technology to better the world is "in Fujitsu's DNA"

10:17

Tatsuya is talking about Fujitsu's involvement in the K Computer supercomputer, work which illustrates "the kind of company we are"

10:14

Starting off with a quick thanks to the sponsors and condolences offered to those affected by the Paris attacks

10:12

OK enough of that, Tatsuya Tanaka, President of Fujitsu is here now

10:11

Basically, there's people in business attire dancing around in groups whilst 'working.' This is a bit strange

10:10

The lights have dimmed and we're starting off with aquick performance

10:04

10:00

10:00

Just waiting for the stragglers to take their seats then we should be underway

09:59

I'm not sure how many people are in this auditorium, but it's a pretty impressive room

09:55

09:54

But first, it's time for the keynote speech, starting in about five minutes

08:59

Today's the day the event proper gets underway so breakout sessions will be in full swing

08:58

Good morning everyone, and welcome to day two of Fujitsu Forum 2015

17 November

15:13

"We are still quite far away from general artificial intelligence"

15:12

AI is the next topic now: "We are closer to natural stupidity than we are to artificial intelligence"

15:07

"K5 is an offering that's packaged, MetaArc is not like that at all. MetaArc is a description of a large portfolio of solutions"

15:06

The differentiation between MetaArc and its competitiors, Dr Regen says, is K5, which will be used for both public and private means

15:05

On to MetaArc now, the cloud platform we heard about earlier

15:02

We've somehow jumped over to platforms now, talking about benchmarks and implementing solutions

14:59

"Most digital transformation processes do not need a technology breakthrough"

14:58

"Don't expect us to tell you what to do to your business"

14:58

"The idea that Fujitsu can walk into any industry and tell businesses what to do to survive digital disruption, that is maybe a vision too high"

14:55

"They are not technology disrupters, they are business disrupters"

14:55

On to the disrupters of the technology world now, i.e. Uber and Air BnB

14:52

The whole idea of 'best in class' isn't an issue any more as "good enough is good enough"

14:51

"Software has become something where the notion of 'good enough' was introduced"

14:50

"The question for Fujitsu is how thin are we going to spread our capabilities?"

14:50

Dr Reger is now talking about use cases for technology and Fujitsu's emphasis on solutions rather than devices

14:49

He's certainly prone to a bit of a ramble, we're jumping backwards and forwards a bit here

14:46

Onto sensors now: "Some sensors are so cheap we won't make any money in manufacturing them"

14:45

Dr Reger is saying we have to understand software to make sure we can deal with the bugs

14:43

14:42

"Clever software development involves continuous testing"

14:41

Next issue, the software trend. Is it too buggy?

14:39

"Digital transformation works, in most cases, only if it works in way of co-creation." We heard that last word a few times this morning

14:38

And the 'human-centric' theme of this year's event, which Joseph says is tied in to industry trends

14:37

We're starting offtalking about innovation and the idea of 'digital'

14:36

And we're underway, with Dr Reger already prowlingaround the audience, asking forquestions at the beginning for a change

14:07

Next up for us in 20 minutes or so is a talk by Dr Joseph Reger, CTO at Fujitsu, entitled: What's on the CTO's mind?

14:06

I've just come out of a very interesting chat with Michael Keegan who was in this morning's panel discussion, more on that to follow later on.

12:27

It will also continue to serve the medium sized markets, but Duncan thinks the big money is in the big industries and the enterprise market

12:24

In the future, Fujitsu will look to acquire more software assets

12:23

"Data is key, but it's what you do with it that is important"

12:20

12:19

Fujitsu will be taking a more consultative approach in four key sectors: Government, transportation, retail and financial services

12:16

What about the competition?: "We are not setting out to compete with Amazon."

12:15

"If I knew that, I'd be President," jokes Duncan, before saying that in 20 years Fujitsu will be completely digital and will be at the forefront of innovation

12:14

A hell of a question from the floor: "Where will Fujitsu be in 20 years?"

12:11

"We are enabling our customers globally to capitalise on these digital opportunities"

12:10

Fujitsu is also going to move all of its own internal systems on to MetaArc

12:09

We're going to talk a bit more about MetaArc which "helps organisations transform their business"

12:07

We covered the acquisition of UShareSoft earlier today

12:06

FYI, MetaArc is Fujitsu's new, global cloud solution on which the company will develop all of its digital solutions moving forwards

12:05

On to some news announcements now, which can be seen in the picture below:

12:03

"The transformation in Europe will be finished by the end of March"

12:03

It took Fujitsu just six weeks to deploy the solution in the retailer's stores - "An example of slow IT versus fast IT"

12:02

Duncan's now talking about a new retail analytics solution Fujitsu has developed, which helps retailers understand how customers interact with physical store space

12:00

11:59

"There will also be a move to become more industry focused"

11:58

There will be four new businesses: Products, managed infrastructure, business and application services and enterprise platform services

11:57

In EMEIA specifically, Fujitsu wants to provide a better customer service, better serve global Fortune 500 customers and increase its ability to react quickly to customer needs

11:55

"More global, more services, more about digital innovation"

11:55

"Being much more about co-creation with out clients in the field"

11:54

There are 3 components: A business model transformation to connected services, digital innovation and strengthening its global presence

11:54

But what about Fujitsu's strategic direction, I hear you ask? Well calm down, we're moving onto that now

11:53

Businesses have to be able to interact with customers and build digital into their products

11:51

"A third of all job vacancies in Europe are down to a lack of digital skills"

11:50

Digitisation and cyber security are the two topics being consistently discussed across the board

11:48

"We live in a world which is more economically uncertain, but the biggest challenge that we face is one of digitalisation"

11:47

"At the global level, we have some substantial, long term problems that we need to face up to"

11:46

11:46

Global trends: Running out of resources with an ever-aging population

11:44

"In this world, technology professionals face some very difficult choices"

11:44

"There's no doubt in my view that the future is all about digitalisation"

11:44

Duncan's got two questions to answer: How do we bring tech and ideas together in a digital world and how do we balance ICT with digital innovation?

11:43

"At Fujitsu Forum, we believe we've built a world class event"

11:42

"Fujitsu is becoming more global, more services and more about digital innovation"

11:40

He's going to talk about Fujitsu's drive for innovation and will announce some news

11:40

11:39

So next up, it's a press conference with Duncan Tait, director and corporate executive officer for Fujitsu

10:45

Dr Martinez: Digital transformation in healthcare is happening and a new way of thinking needs to be adopted to make the most of it

10:45

Round up time from Michael: It's all about collaboration and using technology to make the world a better place

10:44

10:43

10:43

The partnership between Fujitsu and San Carols Hospital was "love at first sight" says Dr Martinez

10:40

"Data is protected within the institution"

10:39

In Spain, if patient data is anonymised it can be used for research, but not for anything else

10:38

Dr Martinez is explaining how Spain has gone through a large innovation shift, encouraging digital innovation in healthcare, social and business environments

10:35

We're on to some questions from the floor now. If anyone has any questions they want answered feel free to Tweet me

10:35

Fujitsu wants to make sure that: "Europe keeps its competitiveness and innovation"

10:34

10:33

10:33

"Better health, less harm at a reasonable cost"

10:32

"Before, we were practicing average medicine. Now, we're going to be able to develop solutions that tackle this important issue"

10:31

A bit more info on Fujitsu's strategic partnership with San Carlos Hospital in Spain: The project is looking into mental health disorders to "use data sets that help us understand the needs of this group of patients and how to make decisions about providing the right care, to the right person, at the right time" (Dr Martinez)

10:29

A UK based example that Fujitsu is working on: Helping HMRC to track down fraudulent claims to save taxpayers money

10:26

"The IoT in intelligent technology offers real benefits to businesses as well as humans." E.g tracking inventory

10:25

That buzzword "collaboration" comes up again

10:25

Back to Michael talking about some more Fujitsu Lab innovations: The high performance compute environment and empowering the small and medium sized businesses

10:22

10:22

"We want to be human-centric. We want transformations."

10:21

"If we want a different outcome, we can't do more of the same. We need to adopt a different mindset"

10:20

Apparently there's a "huge crisis in healthcare" at the moment

10:19

Using wearable technologies and ambient sensor technologies to monitor their health, whether exercise routines are working and things like that - "using technology to collect data that we can use to make reliable decisions"

10:18

Let's talk about co-creation in Ireland. Fujitsu are working with health researchers in and around Dublin to investigate the care of elderly people

10:17

He's basically saying how communication and collaboration are key. That and having an "open attitude"

10:16

Michael: "We're constantly evolving, No one company has got all the answers and if you want to be a successful business you have to listen to your customers about innovation"

10:15

"What does innovation mean for you and how will it impact your business?"

10:13

"Just by using intelligent technology, we will be able to better understand and better recommend better treatments and better options for both healthy individuals and patients"

10:12

Dr Martinez talking about being connected: "Social is critical for healthcare"

10:10

"We are dealing with increased loneliness in old people, and technology offers some really good answers to some of these challenges"

10:09

"We need to deal with populations that are going to have 20-30 years of non-working life due to increased life expectancy"

10:08

"At Fujitsu, we want to put the human being at the centre, which will make the benefits of the technology much more likely to be realised"

10:08

And what does human-centric innovation mean? According to Michael, it means "connecting technology to people"

10:07

10:06

"To help us make the best of the limited resources we've got in the world"

10:05

For Michael, intelligent technology means "data-driven decisions"

10:04

Dr Martinez: "Technology that helps us analyse the enormous amounts of data that we have accumulated over the years, in order to make sounder decisions"

10:03

First question: How do you define intelligent technology?

10:03

And Dr Martinez is joined by Michael Keegan, head of EMEIA product business at Fujitsu

10:03

Speak of the devil, here he is

10:02

Dr Julio Mayol Martines, director of innovation at San Carlos Hospital will be joining Adel on stage soon

10:01

"As the face of Fujitsu Laboratories in Europe, we have to think globally but act locally"

10:01

"The core part of this innovation [at Fujitsu Laboratories] is open innovation"

10:00

09:59

"We are in the intelligent technology era, we are in the Internet of Things era"

09:59

He's talking about how data and connected devices can be used to help save people in natural disasters or terrorist attacks

09:58

"We are already living in a hyper-connected world"

09:57

This is Dr Adel Rouz speaking by the way, EVP at Fujitsu Laboratories of Europe

09:57

"We need to show how technology is evolving"

09:56

OK, panel discussion time

09:51

09:49

'Human-centric innovation in action' is the theme, written in big letters all around the building

09:32

09:31

We'll be starting with a panel session shortly and this afternoon I'll be having a chat with Michael Keegan, Chairman of Fujitsu UK and Ireland

09:22

We've got two action-packed days of keynotes, interviews and panel discussions, so save this page and check back for all the updates

09:21

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Fujitsu Forum 2015, live from Munich