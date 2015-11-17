Getronix buys Colt's managed cloud business

The Getronix family today announced the acquisition of Colt's Managed Cloud business. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Getronix family is a group operating under the brands of Getronix, GWA and Connectis. Through the acquisition of Colt's Managed Cloud, the family is expanding its European Cloud business.

In addition, a long-term strategic partnership has also been agreed, under which Getronics family will provide Managed Cloud services to Colt’s customer base and the Getronics family will utilise Colt's network, voice and data centre capabilities.

The deal includes the acquisition of Cloud technologies and support services across 10 countries: the UK, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, India, Romania and Switzerland.

The Getronix family has been busy lately, making acquisitions in its attempt to shift into a portfolio of IT services. Various acquisitions have strengthened this shift towards the newer portfolio, such as Spanish acquisitions Thales, Telvent and Steria Iberica which bolstered the Getronics family’s Apps expertise, and NEC’s direct sales & services business in four countries which strengthened their Unified Communications capabilities.

Similarly, the Cloud platform being acquired from Colt will be highly complementary to the Getronics family’s own fast-growing Cloud Services platform enabling the group to offer pan-European Cloud services to its customers. The platform is well invested in and advanced, being positioned by Gartner as a leader in the European Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-enabled Managed Hosting for the past three consecutive years, the company said in the press release.

“We have been relentlessly pursuing our digital transformation and portfolio shift strategy and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to offering the latest, best of breed IT services to our customers,” said Mark Cook, Getronics Group CEO. “We are delighted with this latest acquisition, and we are looking forward to welcoming the transferring customers and employees into the Getronics family in the New Year.”