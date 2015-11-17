Mobile data traffic increased 65 per cent

YouTube and Netflix are responsible for the mobile data traffic increase of 65 per cent year on year, while 5G mobile subscriptions will hit 150 million by 2021, according to a new report.

The Ericsson Mobility Report says that smartphones with larger screens, which are quite popular nowadays, together with more competitive prices for mobile data plans, have made it more comfortable for people to watch videos on the go.

Mobile data traffic from smartphones, tablets and laptops grew 65pc between the third quarter of 2014 and the same period in 2015, the Ericsson Mobility Report found. By the end of 2021, around 90 per cent of all traffic will be driven by smartphones, it predicted.

YouTube accounts for between 50 and 70 per cent of all video traffic, and has around one billion users - one third of the entire internet population. More than half of the company’s watch time comes from mobile.

Data traffic is expected to increase ten-fold by the end of 2021, with 70 per cent of all traffic coming from streaming video, the report found.

South Korea, Japan, China and the US are predicted to lead with the first, and fastest, 5G subscription uptake, the report predicts. 5G will connect new types of devices, enabling new use cases related to the Internet of Things (IoT); the transition will open up new industries and verticals to ICT transformation.

Rima Qureshi, Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Ericsson, says: "5G is about more than faster mobile services - it will enable new use cases related to the Internet of Things. For example, Ericsson has built a prototype testbed for applying 5G networking functions and data analytics to public transport, which can save resources, reduce congestion, and lower environmental impact. ICT transformation will become even more common across industries as 5G moves from vision to reality in the coming years."