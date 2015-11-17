UK to invest heavily in cyber-security following ISIS attack

The UK is expected to invest heavily in its cyber-security as fears of crippling cyber-attacks by the ISIS grow. According to multiple media reports, Chancellor George Osborne is expected to warn of potential cyber-attacks by the ISIS group in a speech at the GCHQ.

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a Middle-eastern terrorist organisation which took responsibility for the deadly November 13 attacks in Paris which saw more than 120 people killed and more than 300 wounded.

Although the group’s hacking capabilities are still fairly primitive, limited to defacing and other minor hacking, UK government doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.

According to the IB Times, Osborne is expected to announce that Britain will commit to doubling expenditure on cybersecurity to £1.9bn by 2020. A "National Cyber Centre" at the GCHQ to respond to major attacks on Britain is also on the cards.

However, when cyber-security is concerned, the ISIS is not the biggest threat, US experts believe. China and Russia are far more dangerous, they claim. The Federal Bureau of Investigation still cautions that militant groups could recruit or buy people and technology with advanced cyberattack capabilities.

Cameron has announced a £2bn boost in funds for Britain's elite force SAS besides increasing its intelligence staff by 15 per cent.

Prince William and Prime Minister David Cameron will most likely be present at the friendly football game between France and England taking place tonight at the Wembley. Security has been beefed up with forces given orders to shoot any gunmen. A ring of steel has also been erected around the stadium.