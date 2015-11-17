Ultrafast 5Gbps broadband speeds coming to UK rural areas next year

Gigaclear, the broadband supplier focusing on rural areas of England, is promising to deliver speeds of 5Gbps.

The Internet service provider (ISP) is currently trialling the high-speed fibre broadband service with selected customers, with a full-scale launch expected early next year.

The service will be made available as two packages, H5G and B5G, for homes and businesses and will cost £399 per month and £1,500 per month respectively. Gigaclear’s chief executive Matthew Hare believes that there are customers in the UK that are willing to pay higher prices for premium speeds.

“We’re offering customers the chance to access absolutely phenomenal broadband speeds,” he explains. “To be clear, this is a premium service that gives the fastest Internet speeds in the country to those of our customers who want the best connection that they can get. But it won’t be long before there’s a greater need for a 5Gbps service as connectedness becomes an ever more important part of our everyday lives.”

Although 5Gbps speeds may seem unnecessarily fast, the increasing number of network connection points, likely to be boosted in the near future by the Internet of Things, means that our reliance on reliable and fast online connections is only likely to increase. By developing their high-speed network now, Gigaclear can ensure that their infrastructure will not have to undergo a serious overhaul for some time.

Gigaclear achieves its rapid speeds by adopting a different network technology than that used by many other ISPs. Its Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) lines are faster than the Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) ones predominantly used by BT, because they do not involve any copper wiring in the last mile of the connection.

The UK will need to continually invest in its network infrastructure if it is to compete with digital businesses all over the world, so it is hardly surprising that other ISPs are also promising to deliver gigabit broadband speeds in the near future.