Microsoft announces the Cyber Defense Operations Centre

Microsoft invests more than a $1 billion every year on security, showing the company is taking one of biggest digital problems of today quite seriously. The information was unveiled on the Microsoft blog, where the company's Chief Information Security Officer, Bret Arsenault, reported on CEO Satya Nadella's keynote in Washington, D.C.

According to the blog post, not only does Microsoft invest large sums of money into security, it is also announcing the Cyber Defense Operations Centre, a new state-of-the-art facility which will bring together security response experts from across the company to help protect, detect and respond to threats in real-time.

Cyber centre aside, the company also announced something it's calling the Microsoft Enterprise Cybersecurity Group (ECG) – a dedicated group of worldwide security experts which will deliver security solutions, expertise and services that empower organizations to modernize their IT platforms, securely move to the cloud and keep data safe.

"It is critical for companies to strengthen their core security hygiene (across things like monitoring, antivirus, patch and operating systems), adopt modern platforms and comprehensive identity, security and management solutions, and leverage features offered within cloud services; and it is just as important to create education and awareness across employee populations in order to build and sustain a pervasive security culture,” Arsenault writes.

“I firmly believe that security is a journey and not a destination. It’s also an issue that must be addressed holistically by the industry and not by a single vendor. It’s only by working closely with our partners, the security ecosystem and governments around the world, that we can ensure consumers and businesses are able to trust the technology they use and don’t view security as a barrier to technology adoption.”