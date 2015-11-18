The software programs that can give your startup a boost

Start-ups, like any new business venture, need a plan for a successful launch. Beyond this, the focus should be to develop and grow the company and tons of software is available today to do just about every function needed.

This includes apps for the fast-paced and robust mobile device space, as well as software that tackles work-flow, customer engagement, content creation, document processing, and accounting.

Work-Flow

Managing the flow of activities across a new business requires an orderly and efficient process. Software that monitors a variety of areas including on-going projects and campaigns is a must and should be flexible with a user-friendly concept so employees can quickly acclimate changes. Opt for programs like the ones from Cogitech Solutions, with a central dashboard that offers managers and directors the ability to assign tasks and generate reports with real time information. This will give your startup unlimited potential to grow along with your employees and processes.

Customer Engagement

Start-ups need tools that engage with consumers. CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software is critical for all businesses and is the foundation for building a consumer base that leads to more loyalty. Some must-have components are detail-laden customer profiles, easy access for users, the ability to assign usernames and passwords, report generation, security, and built-in analytics. Key departments that benefit from an integrated software are marketing, customer service, and sales. An ideal result is a product that demonstrates the brand cares about the customer experience.

Content Creation

Brand awareness and visibility are more important for start-ups than established businesses. A tool for achieving this, is content creation for a variety of outlets starting with the website. Blogs, newsletters, and social media depend on generated content that is valuable and relevant to consumer audiences. Developing content uses strategies such as SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) and app creation. The application needs to mitigate violations and penalties for content flagged as spam, and should reduce keyword stuffing, cloaking, and ad overload.

Document Processing

Communications is the critical language in business, so having software that creates letterheads, business cards, literature, and presentations is crucial. Other features should include spreadsheets to bolster the workflow applications, features that produce exceptional graphics, and presentations for partners and clients. Introducing the emerging mission and culture requires a succinct narrative that customers can relate to and documents that are visually aesthetic and error-free will make the desired impact.

Accounting

Records for each business financial transaction demand accuracy. Revenue and profits must be managed in a transparent and simple format. Report generation is an important feature, so software should have several filter and query options. Look for options like pre-determined categories for taxes, bank accounts, and vendor profiles. It should be versatile with the capacity to process payroll, produce invoices, and cut checks.

First and foremost, decision-makers should address business critical needs and costs before choosing software. Once you do implement a programs, integration with the current computer infrastructure, employee training may be required.

Once the blueprint has been completed, research your options and aim for products with suites that incorporate best practices and maximise your ROI.