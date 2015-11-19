Enterprise mobile app development to increase in 2016

Open-source solutions provider Red Hat today announced results from a recent mobile maturity survey, which revealed that 90 per cent of respondents anticipate increasing investment in mobile application development within the next 12 months.
The 2015 Red Hat mobile maturity survey also finds that these same respondents predict their organisation's investment for mobile application development increasing at an average growth rate of 24 per cent during the same period.
Two years ago, when a similar study was conducted, seven per cent of respondents from 100 U.K. companies of 1,000 or more employees indicated their organisation had a fully implemented mobile app strategy. Now, 52 per cent of respondents to Red Hat's 2015 survey claim to have a fully implemented strategy, signalling a rise in the importance of mobility as the pace of development accelerates.
The respondents' organisations also plan to develop on average 21 custom apps each over the next two years, a 40 per cent increase over the average number of custom apps developed in the last two years.
Red Hat commissioned research firm Vanson Bourne to poll the views of IT decision makers from two hundred organisations across the United States and Western Europe. Key insights include:
- One-third (35 per cent) of respondents say mobile apps change the way they do business by reinventing business processes and an additional 37 per cent say apps are primarily used to automate existing processes. Still, 24 per cent of respondents are mobilising existing web applications, showing potential for further maturity in their approaches.
- More than one-third (37 per cent) of respondents have instituted a collaborative Mobile Centre of Excellence (MCoE). More than half (55 per cent) of respondents, whose organisations have an implemented and fully reviewed mobile app strategy, have a MCoE in place.
- Eighty-five per cent of survey respondents say open source software is important to their app development strategy. Moreover, to tackle back-end integration, MBaaS technology is used by nearly one-third (31 per cent) of respondents. This number is anticipated to grow to 36 per cent in the next two years.
- One-quarter (26 per cent) of respondents plan to primarily use Node.js as their language for back-end development within the next two years, while 15 per cent plan to primarily use Java and 19 per cent plan to primarily use .NET. Currently, 71 per cent of respondents are primarily using Java while 56 per cent use .NET.