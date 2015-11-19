Enterprise mobile app development to increase in 2016

Open-source solutions provider Red Hat today announced results from a recent mobile maturity survey, which revealed that 90 per cent of respondents anticipate increasing investment in mobile application development within the next 12 months.

The 2015 Red Hat mobile maturity survey also finds that these same respondents predict their organisation's investment for mobile application development increasing at an average growth rate of 24 per cent during the same period.

Two years ago, when a similar study was conducted, seven per cent of respondents from 100 U.K. companies of 1,000 or more employees indicated their organisation had a fully implemented mobile app strategy. Now, 52 per cent of respondents to Red Hat's 2015 survey claim to have a fully implemented strategy, signalling a rise in the importance of mobility as the pace of development accelerates.

The respondents' organisations also plan to develop on average 21 custom apps each over the next two years, a 40 per cent increase over the average number of custom apps developed in the last two years.

Red Hat commissioned research firm Vanson Bourne to poll the views of IT decision makers from two hundred organisations across the United States and Western Europe. Key insights include: