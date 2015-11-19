NetApp unveils new enterprise-grade all-flash storage

NetApp today announced updates to its All Flash FAS (AFF) array series that drive down the cost of flash for mainstream data centre applications and reduce capacity requirements by as much as 30:11.

New software efficiency technology and higher capacity drives now make it possible for NetApp customers to get the performance of flash at the price of disk. NetApp also extended its 3X Performance Guarantee, first announced in the United States, to customers in more than 20 Asia Pacific and European countries. The company added select All Flash FlexPod models to the guarantee program as well.

The company said its AFF series is the only all-flash system to support seamless data management across flash, disk and cloud resources. “This capability makes AFF arrays ideal for customers who want to boost performance in their traditional data centres while mapping out their move to a hybrid cloud model,” it said in a press release.

Customers can order AFF systems in standalone configurations and in FlexPod converged infrastructure validated designs.

Here’s the new product in a nutshell:

AFF systems now support 3.8 terabyte solid state drives, making NetApp one of the early adopters of this new form factor. When combined with NetApp’s storage efficiency technologies, customers realize a lower $/GB cost, essentially giving them the performance of flash for the price of disk.

New release of NetApp clustered Data ONTAP software, which includes new inline deduplication capabilities for AFF, and the ability to shift to clustered Data ONTAP with in-place data conversion.

NetApp has extended to additional countries its guarantee of 3X increase in enterprise database performance, compared to that of traditional, non-flash disk-based. Selected All Flash FlexPod systems are also now included in the program, which is available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Israel, Sweden, Japan, Australia, India, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Customers and NetApp partners can take advantage of the extended support, no-risk try-and buy, and free controller upgrade programs introduced earlier this year. Professional services, delivered by NetApp or its partners, help users identify workloads that are best served by all-flash systems, as well as identify bottlenecks in users’ existing environments.