Trustwave releases new security tools for SMBs

In an effort to help small and medium sized businesses protect themselves from cybercrime, information security company Trustwave has announced a dozen new integrated security tools for its SMB security toolkit. This toolkit includes 13 integrated tools including remote access security, web malware monitoring, mobile security and a point of sale tracker.

Trustwave's security package is easy for business owners to install and simple to maintain. It also very affordable with the price of their entire toolkit being only slightly more than the typical annual rate companies pay for anti-virus software by itself. At the same time Trustwave offers substantially more protection from both cyber attacks and data breaches.

According to a study by the US House of Representatives Small Business Committee released in 2015, 71 per cent of cyber attacks occur at businesses with less than 100 employees. They are often targeted because cybercriminals know that they are a soft target and often lack the more advanced security services being used by larger firms.

As cyber attacks have become easier, cheaper and more automated it is critical that small and medium sized businesses realise the importance of online security and work to build up their defenses against the growing number of threats and possible attacks. Consumers have also grown weary of cyber attacks in which their personal data is leaked and they are more likely to take their business elsewhere after such an incident.

As a result of this, small and medium sized businesses need to take the necessary measures to prevent security breaches before they happen.

