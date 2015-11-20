Anonymous delivers on pledge to take down ISIS online

Anonymous has begun to deliver on its pledge to take down the terrorist organisation ISIS. After the recent attacks in Paris, the hacktivist group declared that they would respond using all of the tricks in their arsenal to minimise the terrorist group's online presence.

Anonymous has begun to do so by taking down Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, websites promoting Jihadist propaganda and most recently ISIS' main forum.

The forum used by ISIS is the group's primary means of communicating with their members. By taking it down, Anonymous hopes to hinder communication between the group and to possibly disrupt future attacks. Some critics of this plan believe that this may backfire and lead ISIS to further conceal their activities in the future and switch to other social media platforms and messaging services.

ISIS has already begun to move more and more of its operations to the dark web making it much more difficult for the authorities and hacktivists such as Anonymous to track their activities in the future. They have also began using the messaging app Telegram. This cloud based messaging service works across a variety of platforms including both mobile and desktop.

Telegram also offers end-to-end encryption with self destruct timers making messages harder to trace and recover. In an effort to halt the use of its services for terrorist activity, Telegram has already suspended 78 public channels that were believed to be used to promote terrorism.

Anonymous has delivered on their promise to attack ISIS but it is still unclear as to how much of an effect they will have on the terrorist group's operations and whether or not they will retaliate.