Cloudhouse announces Applications Anywhere

Cloud Application Virtualization and Cloud enablement tech provider Cloudhouse Technologies Limited, today announced that their Applications Anywhere product is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Microsoft Azure offers an open and flexible cloud platform that enables customers to quickly deploy, scale, and manage applications across a global network of Microsoft data centres, the company said in a press release.

But for the majority of corporate applications built for an on-premise deployment model, a move to new Operating Systems or the Cloud can require significant re-coding of existing software.

Their technology allows any classic Windows desktop app, bespoke applications, or web apps tied to older releases of IE, to be deployed onto Windows 10, or Azure, or hybrid Cloud thus accelerating the journey to modern Microsoft platforms whilst also enabling deployment to tablet devices.

Applications Anywhere allows any enterprise application to be transported to the latest Microsoft platforms, with all integrations preserved and with no interoperability conflicts. Cloudhouse also allows data be stored on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid formats, without sacrificing performance.

Cloudhouse Technologies enables: