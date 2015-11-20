Diane Greene will lead Google's cloud offensive

Google has made two three interesting announcements yesterday: that it's creating a unified team to handle all of its cloud business, that VMWare's Diane Greene will lead that team, and that Google is going to buy her start-up, Bebop.

In a blog post written by Google's CEO Sundar Pichai praises Ms. Greene, saying she "needs no special introduction”.

“Cloud computing is revolutionizing the way people live and work, and there is no better person to lead this important area. We’re also lucky that Diane has agreed to remain on Google’s Board of Directors (she has already served three years here) – as she has a huge amount of operational experience that will continue to help the company.”

Ms. Greene will lead a new team combining all of Google’s cloud business, it is said in the blog post. That includes Google for Work, Cloud Platform, and Google Apps.

“This new business will bring together product, engineering, marketing and sales and allow us to operate in a much more integrated, coordinated fashion,” Pichai says in the blog post.

To top things off, Google is acquiring her start-up company, bebop. bebop is a new development platform that makes it easy to build and maintain enterprise applications.

“bebop and its stellar team will help us provide integrated cloud products at every level: end-user platforms like Android and Chromebooks, infrastructure and services in Google Cloud Platform, developer frameworks for mobile and enterprise users, and end-user applications like Gmail and Docs. Both Diane and the bebop team will join Google upon close of the acquisition.”