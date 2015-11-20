HP announes Elite x2 tablet for the enterprise

HP today announced the HP Elite x2 – a tablet it says is perfectly designed for the mobile professional.

According to the press release, the tablet is an “incredibly versatile” device that offers the “productivity of a full notebook with the convenience of a tablet”.

This is a 12-inch tablet, made out of milled CNC aluminium and weighs less than two pounds (one kg). In terms of performance, it comes with a 6th generation Intel Core M vPro processor, storage starting at 128GB and maxing out at 512GB, and from 4 up to 8 GB of RAM. It has a detachable keyboard and a stylus.

There are two types of keyboards buyers can choose from, where keyboards are leveraged from the HP EliteBook Folio 1020 and layered in a stiff aluminium base. The stylus has integrated pressure sensors to help control the width of lines when writing or drawing onscreen. The pen also includes App Launch, a programmable Bluetooth application launch button to quickly launch OneNote, or a favorite Windows application.

The device is powered by Windows 10, and HP says it has “long battery life”, although it failed to elaborate just how long that is.

The Elite x2 is designed with the ports commercial users need by including both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports. The device also incorporates an optional, built-in 4G LTE modem offering the convenience of connectivity virtually anywhere without the need for tethering.

Based on industry-leading technology provided by Qualcomm Technologies, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem provides fast and reliable connectivity and supports all major 3G/4G networks.