HPE and Microsoft announce new cloud system

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Microsoft have today announced they’re releasing Cloud Productivity & Mobility Solution Offerings (CPM), which will create “transformational consulting services and business applications for Windows 10”.
According to a Microsoft blog post, the deal will help firms everywhere better utilize cloud, mobile, digital and industry applications to improve their business.
Here’s what CPM can provide:
- Consulting services for Windows 10: The HPE consulting service will accelerate clients’ business process transformations with digital process design, application development and prototyping. The consulting services will pair HPE’s services with Microsoft platforms including Enterprise Mobility Suite, Dynamics Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Office 365, Skype for Business and Windows 10 for the Enterprise.
- New cloud and mobility consulting services: Extending HPE’s existing advisory and delivery capabilities through the Windows 10 eco-system, HPE will use the Microsoft cloud and mobility platform to help organizations share information faster, increase engagement and collaboration, and optimize work. Transforming to fully digital business processes helps reduce cost and improve customer service.
- Industry-specific vertical applications: HPE and Microsoft currently have joint healthcare, automotive and financial applications deployed in client organizations. This catalogue of Windows 10-based enterprise applications and solutions will expand to include retail, energy and transportation industry applications. Using the advanced security capabilities of Windows 10 and the intuitive, familiar Windows user interface, HPE and Microsoft will empower enterprises to tackle critical business processes, transform the way work gets done and provide a new level of customer service and experiences.