HPE whitepaper: Modernise IT: 5 tips for creating IT currency from within your datacentre

Many datacentres have a significant base of legacy equipment that needs to be upgraded or replaced. Unless aligned to a transformative project, it’s extremely difficult to secure funding/support from the business for infrastructure “upgrades”

Managing the day-to-day operations of a datacentre, along with the innovation needed to match evolving business requirements, is putting you in a challenging spot. You must balance all of these priorities, with little hope of expanded budgets. You cannot run over budget, cannot fail on service levels, and must meet the needs of the business.

While the dominant portion of IT budgets are earmarked toward keeping the datacentre operational, just 3 per cent to 4 per cent of CIOs' budgets are allocated for innovation. Faced with only marginally increasing budgets, I&O leaders, with their CIOs, must reshape their overall datacentre roadmaps.

To continue reading, download the whitepaper by filling in the form below:

HPE Proliant Gen9 servers powered by Intel®Xeon® processors

Intel Inside®. Powerful Solution Outside

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.