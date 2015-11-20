Kaspersky predicts the end of APTs in 2016

Security experts at Kaspersky Lab have released a report on their predictions for 2016. This report, which was put together by 42 of the company's top security experts around the world, reveals many of the ways in which cyber attacks will change and adapt in the coming year especially in regard to Advanced Persistent Threats or APTS.

Kaspersky believes that 2016 will be the end of APTs as we know them and that they will be replaced by attacks that are more deeply embedded, more difficult to detect, and much harder to trace back to their origins. The report predicts a decrease in the persistence of these attacks with more of a focus on them being memory-resident with fileless malware which will greatly reduce the traces they leave behind on an infected system.

Another prediction mentioned in the report is that there will be an increase in cyber crime as a result of its profitability. As more criminals engage in cyber crime their operations will likely expand to devices connected to the Internet of Things such as Smart Televisions and the ever growing number of appliances that are connected to a consumer's home network. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and other alternative payment systems will also stand out as potential targets for cyber criminals.

The long term predictions of Kaspersky Labs’ security experts include an evolution of APT attacks as cyber criminals with expertise in these attacks begin to offer their services and knowledge to newcomers in the field as well as the idea of the internet being continually more and more divided by countries.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock