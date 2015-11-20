Microsoft to augment Volvo's car shopping experience

Soon enough we will be able to buy cars the way we do in The Need for Speed games.

The sci-fi looking technology will be brought to us by a new collaboration between carmaker Volvo and software giant Microsoft, two companies which have announced a new partnership today.

According to a blog post on the Microsoft blog, the American software giant is bringing HoloLens into the mix, allowing people to blend the physical world with the digital one, from the moment they decide to purchase a new car and beyond.

"Imagine enhancing your car buying experience at the dealership by viewing the complete inside of the vehicle you are interested in. With the power of holograms, we have the ability to open the car up completely, take a closer look at the engine, inspect the chassis or watch the drivetrain and transmission in action,” Microsoft explains.

“With HoloLens we have the freedom to create a bespoke experience which customers can steer themselves. Imagine using mixed reality to choose the type of car you want – to explore the colours, rims, or get a better understanding of the features, services and options available,” said Björn Annwall, Senior Vice President, Marketing Sales and Service at Volvo Cars.

The focus of the future cars will be on autonomous driving, and safety.

"Today's technology will allow us to achieve not only a more sustainable and crash-free future but new benefits for our customers and society. Together with Microsoft we aim to pioneer in this field,” said Klas Bendrik, senior vice president and chief information officer at Volvo Cars.