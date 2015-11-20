Encryption calls rejected by tech group following Paris tragedy

It seems as the US government really took Orwell's 1984 as an instruction manual, as it has, once again, following the tragic events in Paris, asked for backdoors in today's digital communications devices, all for the sake of national security.

However, a leading US-based technology industry group answered the calls on Thursday, in its first statement since the terrorist attack in Paris, rejecting the idea.

Weakening encryption to help the government monitor electronic communications in the name of national security "simply does not make sense," the Information Technology Industry Council said in a statement released to Reuters.

"After a horrific tragedy like the Paris attacks, we naturally search for solutions: weakening encryption is not a solution," said Dean Garfield, president of the Washington-based organisation, which represents Apple, Google, Microsoft and dozens of other blue-chip tech companies.

The terrorist attack which happened in Paris on November 13 has left 129 people dead and more than 300 wounded. The terrorist group ISIS took responsibility for the attack.

According to Reuters, the event was used by the US government to once again rekindle a debate about whether tech companies should cooperate with authorities by building “backdoors” into encrypted devices and platforms.

Apps such as WhatsApp or iMessage are first to be called out, as the government says their strong encryptions hinder their monitoring capabilities.

There was even talk of the terrorists using a PlayStation 4 to communicate via the PlayStation Network and in-game chatrooms, as a console was found in a terrorist’s apartment, but such claims could not be verified.

