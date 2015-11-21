SQL Server 2005: Where do we go from here?

Following an endless stream of updates, new release and OS migrations, the last two years have seen many businesses - and the IT industry as a whole - thrown into a whirlwind of change.

In the last two years alone, businesses have been forced to adapt to the end of XP, the launch of Windows 10, the end of Server 2003, and now the decline of SQL Server 2005.

Yes, in less than six months (12 April 2016), Microsoft will officially end support for its ten-year-old database management system, thrusting businesses into yet another resource-heavy, and potentially costly, IT migration.

To help businesses prepare for the switch from SQL Server 2005 and to understand where to go next, application migration specialist Camwood has released the following handy infographic guide: