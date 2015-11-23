CIOs rely on intuition over hard-data

There is a continued insularity in the IT department, with 68 per cent of CIOs basing pressured decisions on instinct and experience, above any other factor, a new study shows.

The study, commissioned by Colt, also reveals that over three-quarters (76 per cent) admit that their intuition is sometimes at odds with other sources, such as data or advice from third parties.

This could be owing to an increased feeling of personal risk amongst CIOs, a sentiment that was recently unearthed in Colt’s recent ‘Moments that Matter’ study. More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of senior IT leaders felt more individual risk when making decisions, since IT has acquired a more strategic role in a business.

The study also found that the majority (71 per cent) of senior IT leaders feel that intuition and personal experience is, on balance, more effective than data intelligence when making decisions. Asked to list four scenarios in order of importance when making decisions, the areas where professional experience trumped hard data included;

When managing external events, more CIOs rated professional experience (69% ranked this as the top two most important) as being most important to making decisions, higher than using data and intelligence (66%)

More IT leaders felt that when responding to emerging customer requirements, professional experience (67%) informed effective decisions, rather than relying on data and intelligence (61%)

Significantly, professional experience was considered of higher importance (63%) than data and intelligence (56%) when dealing with changing compliance regulations

Some 76 per cent of respondents agreed that trust between suppliers is the most important element in ensuring successful outcomes during pivotal moments. Moreover, 78 per cent consider technology partners as a source of technical innovation.