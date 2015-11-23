Gartner: Windows 10 migration set to be the fastest ever

According to the American technology and research firm Gartner, Windows 10 is set to be the most widely installed version of Windows yet.

It predicts that 50 per cent of businesses and organisations will have begun to deploy Windows 10 to their systems by January 2017. This will be a much more rapid adoption of the new OS when compared to that of Windows 7 six years ago.

Despite being released only a few months ago in July, Windows 10 has already taken over a large share of consumer desktops and laptops. This is in a large part due to the free update available for users of Windows 7. By offering the update over-the-air as opposed to as a retail release, it was much easier for consumers to make the switch to Microsoft's latest version of Windows.

The Windows 10 migration process has been very user friendly for consumers and there are quite a few factors encouraging businesses to upgrade as well. Companies are aware of the end of Windows 7 support coming in January 2020 and of the strong backwards compatibility with Windows 7 applications and devices. The demand for tablets and 2-in-1 devices is also quite high on the enterprise side as well. As a result of this, many organisations are ramping up their timelines in regards to Windows 10 adoption.

Gartner predicted that while many businesses will begin their initial deployment of Windows 10 in 2017, their rollout of Microsoft's new OS will not be complete until 2019.

