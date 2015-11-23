If you have an ad blocker, you can't use Yahoo Mail

It seems as Yahoo has some suicidal tendencies. The media have reported on Monday that the slowly-dying internet portal began testing a strange feature which might do them more harm than good. It goes like this: a user won’t be able to access its Yahoo email account if it is using an ad blocker.

You read that correctly.

The feature (if it can be called that) was spotted by a couple of Mail users, who were annoyed by the fact that they cannot access their email account with the ad blocker enabled any more.

Users who try to access their e-mail are greeted with a message that states "Uh oh... We are unable to display Yahoo Mail. Please disable Ad Blocker to continue using Yahoo Mail."

In an e-mail to DSLReports.com, Yahoo confirmed it's engaged in a "test" of blocking the ad blockers. "At Yahoo, we are continually developing and testing new product experiences,” said a Yahoo spokesman to DSL Reports. “This is a test we’re running for a small number of Yahoo Mail users in the US."

Yahoo has been struggling for the past couple of years, as it is being pushed aside by other high-profile players in the internet industry (read: Google), and I’m pretty sceptical (as the rest of the internet, obviously) how much good Yahoo will do with this move.

The public is already infuriated, with people taking to Twitter to vent their frustration, many of them saying this could make them stop using the service altogether.