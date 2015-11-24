In-store tech will improve Black Friday experience

Almost three-quarters of in-store shoppers (74 per cent) believe the use of technology such as smartphones, touch-screen kiosks and contactless payment terminals will make shopping on Black Friday a better experience by providing information and discounts along with quicker and more personalised service.

The information was acquired through a survey conducted by retail technology support and IT services business Vista Retail Support.

According to the survey, more than half of respondents will use the smartphone as their first step to access product information once they enter a store on Black Friday (November 27).

For 44 per cent, the smartphone is where they look for discounts or to compare prices.

Only 32 per cent would go to the product on the shelf for information and just 9 per cent would ask a sales assistant.

Although 71 per cent of those surveyed said they would be going bargain-hunting on Black Friday, 72 per cent said they would not enter a store if it was too crowded, while the majority (59 per cent) said they would be put off by long queues. More than a third (34 per cent) said they would quit if they could not easily find what they wanted.

Patience with queueing is very limited, with 30 per cent saying they would wait no longer than five minutes to pay for their bargains. Only 14 per cent were prepared to wait up to 20 minutes, although 5 per cent were prepared to queue for more than half-an-hour.

“With increased footfall predicted for Black Friday, retailers need to adopt every method available to make sure shoppers keep coming through their doors,” said James Pepper, Technical Services Director at Vista Retail Support. “The smartphone is becoming an indispensable tool for many shoppers as they go online to check prices, download information or look for offers and discounts.”