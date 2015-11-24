Li-Fi was tested outside of the lab and it works

Li-Fi, the technology which uses light instead of radio waves to transmit data has been tested outside the laboratory environment. The result? Possible internet speeds a hundred times faster than what we currently have.

The media have praised the move, with Metro saying this could completely "change the way we use the internet”, while IB Times says “a high-definition film could be downloaded in just a few seconds”.

Yes, you read that correctly – 1GB per second internet speeds. Pirates all over the world are probably drooling right about now.

So how does this technology work? An LED flicks on and off at speeds imperceptible to the naked eye which can be used to write and transmit information in binary code. It’s basically Morse code, only for computers.

‘We are doing a few pilot projects within different industries where we can utilise the VLC (visible light communication) technology,’ Deepak Solanki, CEO of Estonian tech company Velmenni, told IBTimes UK.

‘Currently we have designed a smart lighting solution for an industrial environment where the data communication is done through light. We are also doing a pilot project with a private client where we are setting up a Li-Fi network to access the Internet in their office space.’

There’s also a double-edged sword to the technology – light cannot pass through walls. This makes it more secure than today’s connections, but also harder to implement. A lot of water will run under the bridge before we see Li-Fi becoming our standard method of data transmission.