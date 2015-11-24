Storage automation is addressing immediate problems of today

Storage automation is predominantly addressing immediate problems of today, and IT professionals have not yet significantly transitioned to tools that can accommodate next-generation strategies of IT deployment, a new market research by storage firm SolidFire says.

The report was conducted by independent research organisation TechValidate and comprised of over 300 global IT professionals who are not current SolidFire customers.

VMware, as the virtualisation/hypervisor market share leader, unsurprisingly has a large contingent of organisations utilising its tools for storage automation. Of its services, VMware vRealize is the most popular (42 per cent), while Microsoft System Centre (16 per cent), OpenStack (15 per cent), and Microsoft Powershell (15 per cent) were fairly evenly split.

OpenStack, while not showing overwhelming usage currently, is notably being investigated or actively considered by many existing VMware, System Centre and PowerShell users.

Twenty-six per cent of respondents and 51 per cent of current VMware automation users indicate they are considering implementing OpenStack in the next year.

Containers, too, are poised to be a disruptive force to traditional, virtualised environments, and 38 per cent of surveyed IT organisations using OpenStack are currently using or considering Docker.

“The insights gleaned from this report confirm that storage automation is one of the key goals in transitioning to a next generation data centre,” said SolidFire’s VP of Corporate Development & Strategy, Dave Cahill. “While storage infrastructure has long been the least extensible component of the data centre, the flexibility and simplicity of SolidFire’s API and integrations with leading management frameworks, like OpenStack, vSphere and PowerShell, allow organisations to completely automate their data centres and realise the full value of their storage investment without compromise.”