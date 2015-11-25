Custom secure apps on the rise among businesses

Organisations are increasingly building custom secure apps, says secure mobile firm BlackBerry Limited.

In its thirteenth Good Mobility Index Report (PDF), it says that among Good Powered by BlackBerry customers who are building custom apps, the average organisation has developed 3.74 custom apps.

Those help mobilise key business processes. More broadly, the calendar Q3 report showed a 30 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in app activations and an increase in the number of organisations using multiple apps beyond email.

For the fourth quarter in a row, secure browser led all app categories, growing 57 per cent quarter-over-quarter to account for 37 per cent of all apps deployed by organisations. Custom apps, secure IM, document access and document editing followed as the next most popular app categories.

While app deployments increased overall, certain industries demonstrated a need for specific apps to meet unique demands. The most aggressive adopter of custom apps was the retail industry, where custom apps were the most popular app category at 40 per cent. For the third straight quarter, the insurance industry also aggressively adopted custom apps (31 per cent), while other “knowledge industries” such as financial services (25 per cent), business and professional services (15 per cent) and energy and utilities (13 per cent) also showed widespread use of custom apps.

Furthermore, most organisations that build custom apps don’t stop at just one, as 58 per cent have built two or more apps.

Government agencies and other public sector institutions focused their mobile initiatives on the document-based workflows that are critical to many e-government processes. In total, 43 per cent of all apps in government were either document access or document editing. Public sector also saw a 10 per cent quarterly increase in secure browser app activations to 31 per cent.

iOS rebounded to regain some of its previous losses in device activations, building its lead from 64 per cent to 66 per cent. This continues a trend among Good-activated devices where new iPhone launches result in an uptick in iOS market share. Android market share fell slightly to 31 per cent, while Windows dropped to 2 per cent.

Heterogeneity seems to have taken hold in the tablet market, as the dominant lead iOS once had now appears to have eroded despite taking market share back from Android and Windows. iOS rose from 64 per cent to 71 per cent of all tablet activations, while Android and Windows fell to 21 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

iOS ruled in regulated industries for the third quarter in a row, maintaining or growing huge leads in public sector (83 per cent), financial services (77 per cent), education (77 per cent) and insurance (68 per cent). After pulling ahead of iOS in high tech for the first time last quarter, Android maintained its lead with 52 per cent of all activations in high tech and emerged with a slight lead over iOS in transportation.